You are here:

Watch: Raveena Tandon appears as guest judge on Madhuri Dixit's reality show Dance Deewane

Raveena Tandon made an appearance as guest judge on the reality show Dance Deewane, joining Madhuri Dixit-Nene, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

Mirror reports that the actresses, along with the other judges, danced to '90s hit 'Makhna' from Badey Miyan Chhote Miyan and 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from Mohra. A fan account also posted a video of the Dixit-Nene and Tandon engaging in a whistling competition, with Tandon declaring both of them as winners.

Another fan account posted a video of the two hugging each other and exchanging pleasantries backstage before the start of the show.

Dixit's last film was her Marathi debut, a slice-of-life drama titled Bucket List, which released on 25 May. She will also be seen in comedy Total Dhamaal alongside Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta and Arshad Warsi, as well as Kalank, which also has an ensemble cast.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 13:11 PM