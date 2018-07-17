Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum revamped due to low ratings; show will now only have celebrity guests

Salman Khan returned with his reality show Dus Ka Dum on 4 June after a hiatus of nine years. However, the show met with mixed reviews and less than favourable ratings. Owing to this, the show's run-time had been reportedly shortened from one and a half hours to an hour. Now, in a new development the makers have altered the format of the show and have also shifted it to the weekend slot.

India Today reports that the show has been renamed to Dus Ka Dumdaar and will only feature celebrity guests instead of common people as participants. In a recent episode, Kamal Haasan and co-star Pooja Kumar will be seen promoting his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2.

Television actors Karan Patel and Shilpa Shinde, who was also a contestant in the Salman-hosted show Bigg Boss, are also expected to make a guest appearance, according to a report by Indian Express. Sources have also shared that Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are also likely to be seen sharing the stage with Salman in the future episodes along with other television personalities.

The cast of Race 3 and Soorma have also appeared on the show.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 17:30 PM