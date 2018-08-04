You are here:

Salman Khan, Shilpa Shinde reunite on Dus Ka Dum; Ayushmann pays musical tribute to Kishore Kumar: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Aug,04 2018 17:38:35 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Shilpa Shinde and Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum

Last season's Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde reunited with Salman Khan on the sets on reality game-show Dus Ka Dum. In a video posted on Instagram, Shilpa Shinde can be seen making an appearance on the popular show along with television hunk Karan Patel. The video in which Salman and Shilpa are enacting a romantic gesture has gone viral.

Gul Panag becomes a mother, keeps it a secret

Miss Malini posted an image of actress Gul Panag along with pilot husband Rishi Attari and their baby boy Nihal. Miss Malini wrote that the couple managed to keep the birth of their son a secret for six months.

First poster of movie Ganit unveiled

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the first look poster of movie Ganit. The movie is scheduled to begin filming by the end of the year in Varanasi and has been directed by Prem R Soni.

Audio for Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni's Seemaraja released

Taran Adarsh tweeted pictures from the audio launch event of Seemaraja starring Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni. The audio and teaser launch was packed with songs and dances. The movie is scheduled for a 13 September release.

Also read: Seemaraja teaser: Sivakarthikeyan plays heir prince, Samantha a goofy girl in Ponram's next

Ayushmann Khurrana posts a tribute video for Kishore Kumar

In a video posted on Twitter, actor Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen singing the RD Burman and Kishore Kumar classic 'O Majhi Re' from the 1975 movie Khushboo to an acoustic guitar. Kishore Kumar was born on this day (4 August) in 1929.

Also read: Kishore Kumar: Remembering the actor, playback singing icon on his 89th birth anniversary

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 17:47 PM

