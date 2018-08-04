Salman Khan, Shilpa Shinde reunite on Dus Ka Dum; Ayushmann pays musical tribute to Kishore Kumar: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Shilpa Shinde and Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum

Last season's Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde reunited with Salman Khan on the sets on reality game-show Dus Ka Dum. In a video posted on Instagram, Shilpa Shinde can be seen making an appearance on the popular show along with television hunk Karan Patel. The video in which Salman and Shilpa are enacting a romantic gesture has gone viral.

Gul Panag becomes a mother, keeps it a secret

Miss Malini posted an image of actress Gul Panag along with pilot husband Rishi Attari and their baby boy Nihal. Miss Malini wrote that the couple managed to keep the birth of their son a secret for six months.

First poster of movie Ganit unveiled

Here's the first look poster of #Ganit... Will begin filming by the end of the year in Varanasi, capturing the winter and the look and feel of the place... Directed by Prem R Soni... June 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/9EoLTATW2u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2018

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the first look poster of movie Ganit. The movie is scheduled to begin filming by the end of the year in Varanasi and has been directed by Prem R Soni.

Audio for Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni's Seemaraja released

An event to remember... The audio and teaser launch function of Tamil biggie #SeemaRaja was packed with songs, dances and entertainment... Lead pair Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni kept the large gathering mesmerized. pic.twitter.com/xZDbbr15d8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2018

Taran Adarsh tweeted pictures from the audio launch event of Seemaraja starring Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni. The audio and teaser launch was packed with songs and dances. The movie is scheduled for a 13 September release.

Ayushmann Khurrana posts a tribute video for Kishore Kumar

In a video posted on Twitter, actor Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen singing the RD Burman and Kishore Kumar classic 'O Majhi Re' from the 1975 movie Khushboo to an acoustic guitar. Kishore Kumar was born on this day (4 August) in 1929.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 17:47 PM