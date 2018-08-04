Salman Khan to reportedly shoot Bigg Boss 12 promos on 4 August; show to premiere on 16 September

Bigg Boss, which is returning for its twelfth season on the small screen, will also mark the return of Salman Khan as its host for the ninth time in a row. As per a DNA report, the actor will be filming the promos for the reality show in Mehboob studios on Saturday, 4 August.

The promos, the same report states, will be unveiled one by one in the run-up to the show’s telecast date.

The reality television show, which usually goes on air around October every year, will begin a month earlier this time, on 16 September.

Salman, who is often regarded as the most popular Bigg Boss host, might be joined by actress Katrina Kaif as the co-host, if reports are to be believed.

The channel is currently inviting applications for auditions. The show, as per a Bollywood Life report, will feature seven pairs of celebrities and seven pairs of non-celebrities. Personalities, including Ishqbaaaz actress Srishty Rode and MTV Splitsvilla contestant Scarlett M Rose, could be seen taking part in this year's instalment.

Salman is currently hosting the game show Dus Ka Dum season 3 as well as shooting for his upcoming film Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 17:59 PM