Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 may release on Christmas 2019 instead of Kick 2, likely to clash with Moghul

Salman Khan has a few back-to-back releases lined up in his recent future. According to a new report in DNA, Khan, after Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, has Prabhudheva’s Dabangg 3, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 and Sohail Khan’s Sher Khan scheduled one after the other. He may also be in talks with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a future project.

The DNA report also states that Nadiadwala's Kick 2 may change dates with Dabangg 3 for a 2019 Christmas release. A source has said,"Kick 2 is getting pushed by a few months because Salman begins Dabangg 3 only around this December. The first schedule of Arbaaz Khan’s production will happen simultaneously with the last leg of Bharat’s shoot. January onwards, Salman gets completely into Chulbul Pandey mode and the makers will finish it by March end. He will move onto his next movie only after wrapping up the cop drama."

The report also added,"Bharat is being readied as a big Eid bonanza. Kick 2 will possibly not be ready for a Christmas 2019 release, so in all probability, Arbaaz and Salman might release Dabangg 3 on that date."

There has also been a change in Bharat's schedule. The shooting for Zafar's directorial was initially supposed to begin in July while Dabangg 3 was to begin from mid-September. But the shooting for Bigg Boss 12 also starts at the same time, causing inconvenience for the star.

Thus Bharat makers took a unanimous decision to change the shooting schedule in order to avoid putting any physical strain on the star, the source added. Bharat, which involves considerable prosthetics, stunts and VFX, will have Salman shooting for it before he moves on to other projects. The team also plans to shoot in various portions of Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai from September to December after its Malta schedule this month, added the report.

With the new release of Dabangg 3, the movie is likely to clash with Moghul, slated to release at the same time.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 14:51 PM