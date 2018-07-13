Kamal Haasan kicks off Vishwaroopam 2 promotions as guest star on Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum

Mumbai: Superstars Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan shared the screen for the first time on the reality television show Dus Ka Dum.

Kamal Haasan arrived at the Salman Khan-hosted show to promote his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2 — the Hindi version of which will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment.

The film also stars Pooja Kumar, who was seen in Telegu film PSV Garuda Vega, as well as Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Jaideep Ahlawat and Waheeda Rehman.

There is a common thread between the two actors —Bigg Boss. The Hindi version of the show is hosted by Salman, while the Tamil version is led by Kamal.

In 2013, during the release of Vishwaroopam, when the controversy of banning the film was all over India, Salman had taken a stand and had strongly appealed his fans to watch it. Salman had also attended the film's special screening by Kamal.

Now once again, the Dabangg star was seen going all out to support Kamal's film.

The trailer of Vishwaroopam 2 was released in June.

Vishwaroopam 2 is scheduled to release on 10 August. It is a bilingual film shot in Tamil and Hindi, and also dubbed in Telugu and has been written, directed and produced by Kamal.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 14:17 PM