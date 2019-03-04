Ranbir Kapoor may replace Shah Rukh Khan in Rakesh Sharma biopic, Saare Jahan Se Achcha

The biopic on Rakesh Sharma has been in the news ever since reports started emerging that Shah Rukh Khan has exited the project. A number of names have been floating around too — including that of Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, it is being reported that the biopic, Saare Jahan Se Achcha, will feature Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Sharma.

According to Filmfare, the Sanju star has been approached for the film, but the actor is yet to give his nod to the project. However, the makers have not released any official confirmation about approaching Ranbir.

Following talks of Kartik Aaryan starring in Saare Jahan Se Achcha, the actor's spokesperson quashed the speculations and clarified that the reports were false. An earlier report had also stated that Vicky Kaushal had been roped in for the film as he is closer to Sharma's age when he first embarked on the space mission. However, it has now been announced that Kaushal would be part of another biopic, that of freedom fighter Udham Singh in a Shoojit Sircar's directorial.

Meanwhile, the writer of the film, Anjum Rajabali, had confirmed that the reports of Shah Rukh leaving the film are untrue, clarifying that SRK is still very much a part of the Rakesh Sharma biopic. On being approached by Cinestan, Rajabali reportedly said, "No, it's fake news."

The Rakesh Sharma biopic was earlier offered to Aamir Khan, but the actor suggested SRK's name instead, deeming him more appropriate for the part.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

