Ranbir Kapoor on working with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra: I hope we make a great cinematic couple

Celebrity romances have always been a subject of umpteen speculation, and Ranbir Kapoor hinting at the fact that he might be dating his Brahmastra co-actor Alia Bhatt kick-started a maelstrom of rumours a couple of months ago.

And now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about his image in the industry, and working with Alia in Brahmastra, among other things.

Talking about media speculations, the actor said that he is not playing hide and seek and admits to being in a "happy, positive and beautiful phase" in life. However, he maintains that his personal life should be discussed only to a certain degree, since it has a tendency to overshadow one's professional capacities.

When asked about marriage, he said that marriage according to him needs to happen naturally and that he has not decided on it yet. He is, however, starring with Alia in the upcoming film Brahmastra. The actor spoke about working with Bhatt, saying, "I really hope that I have the opportunity in Brahmastra to make a great cinematic couple with Alia and do good work with her."

His perception as a casanova, which germinated about the same time as his acting career, does not bother him as long as the perception does not hamper him professionally, admits the actor in the interview.

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure trilogy and is expected to hit the screens on 15 August, next year. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 17:21 PM