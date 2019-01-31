Kartik Aaryan's spokesperson denies actor being approached for Rakesh Sharma biopic

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's alleged exit from Saare Jahan Se Achcha, speculations regarding the actor replacing him are rife. Many names have been floating around, including that of Sushant Singh Rajput, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan. However, a statement has been issued by Kartik's spokesperson, quashing rumours of the actor being approached for the Rakesh Sharma biopic.

"We just came across this bit of news that is doing the rounds that Kartik Aaryan has been approached for a space film. However, we'd like to clarify that there is no truth to this news whatsoever," the statement said, according to in.com.

Earlier, it was also reported that Uri: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal had been been approached by the makers to essay the role of Sharma. The report further added that Kaushal may be apt for the role as he is closer to Sharma's age when he first embarked on the space mission.

Amid rumours of Khan walking out of Saare Jahan Se Achcha, the writer of the film, Anjum Rajabali, confirmed that the reports are untrue, clarifying that SRK is still very much a part of the Rakesh Sharma biopic. On being approached by Cinestan, Rajabali reportedly said, "No, it's fake news."

One of the reasons being cited for Khan's rumoured withdrawal from the project is his involvement in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. An official announcement on the space drama is expected in the next few months, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur had confirmed.

The Rakesh Sharma biopic was earlier offered to Aamir Khan, but the actor suggested SRK's name instead deeming him more appropriate for the part.

