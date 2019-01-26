After Shah Rukh Khan's alleged exit, has Sushant Singh Rajput been approached for Saare Jahan Se Achcha?

Astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic Saare Jahan Se Achcha has been making news ever since the film was announced. After reports of Shah Rukh Khan opting of the project, speculation is afloat that Sushant Singh Rajput has been approached for the part.

A source informed Deccan Chronicle that the Sonchiriya actor has been approached for the lead role, however he is yet to give his nod to the film. Since he was preparing earlier for Chanda Mama Door Ke, he has knowledge about technology and space.

Amid rumours of Shah Rukh Khan walking out of Saare Jahan Se Achcha, the writer of the film, Anjum Rajabali, confirmed that the reports are untrue, clarifying that SRK is still very much a part of the Rakesh Sharma biopic. On being approached by a portal, Rajabali reportedly said to Cinestan, "No, it's fake news."

One of the main reasons cited for Shah Rukh Khan's rumoured withdrawal from the project was that the actor was accommodating dates for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

However, an official announcement on the space drama is expected in the next few months, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur had confirmed.

The Rakesh Sharma biopic was earlier offered to Aamir Khan, but the actor suggested SRK's name instead, since he gathered that he would be appropriate for the role.

