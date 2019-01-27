You are here:

Vicky Kaushal, not Sushant Singh Rajput, to reportedly replace Shah Rukh Khan in Saare Jahan Se Achha

FP Staff

Jan 27, 2019 14:43:55 IST

Astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic Saare Jahan Se Achcha has been making news ever since the film was announced. After reports of Shah Rukh Khan's alleged exit, the rumour was that Sushant Singh Rajput will be taking over as the lead. However, Bollywood Hungama reports that Vicky Kaushal has been approached by the makers to essay the role of Sharma onscreen.

The report further adds that Kaushal may be apt for the role as he is closer to Sharma age when he first embarked on the space mission.

Vicky Kaushal/Image from Twitter.

Amid rumours of Khan walking out of Saare Jahan Se Achcha, the writer of the film, Anjum Rajabali, confirmed that the reports are untrue, clarifying that SRK is still very much a part of the Rakesh Sharma biopic. On being approached by a portal, Rajabali reportedly said to Cinestan, "No, it's fake news."

One of the main reasons cited for Khan's rumoured withdrawal from the project was that the actor was accommodating dates for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. However, an official announcement on the space drama is expected in the next few months, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur had confirmed.

The Rakesh Sharma biopic was earlier offered to Aamir Khan, but the actor suggested SRK's name instead, since he gathered that he would be appropriate for the role.

Kaushal's newest release is Uri: The Surgical Attack, also starring Yami Gautam. He is also a part of Karan Johar's star-studded historical drama Takht.

