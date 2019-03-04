Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Shoojit Sircar's biopic on Indian freedom fighter Udham Singh; film to release in 2020

Following the monumental commercial success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is all set to play revolutionary Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's next.

CONFIRMED... Vicky Kaushal in Shoojit Sircar’s next film, titled #UdhamSingh... Story of a freedom fighter... Set in the pre-Independence era... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri... Starts next month... 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/hxTTajlRYP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

The biopic, titled Udham Singh, is based on the life of Punjab's Ghadar Party revolutionary, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He was a prominent figure in Indian freedom movement.

Talking about casting Vicky, the director says, " If you look at Vicky's track record, he is taking brave steps and making some really fabulous choices. I wanted an actor who is ready to give his heart and soul to the film. Plus, he is a Punjabi boy and my film is a story of a Punjabi man. So, in many ways, he turned to be the obvious choice."

Vicky, who had the Piku director in his wish list of directors since his acting career kicked off, says, "It's a surreal feeling because it's like a dream come true as I am finally getting to work with him. I have always been a big admirer of how Shoojit sir looks at his stories. The way he is looking at the character (Udham) and the world is extraordinary as well as beautiful."

The film, bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, goes on floors next month and will release next year.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 10:54:37 IST