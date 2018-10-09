Chhichhore first look finds Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma in double roles

Makers of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Chhichhore recently released the first look poster for the film. Chhichhore, helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, sees the lead pair appear in a double role of sorts. The two avatars, that each actor is seen in hints at the fact that the makers may be trying to portray two completely different generations.

The tagline on the poster, "Kutte ki dum, tedhi ki tedhi", suggests that the narrative maybe be a hilarious and quirky one.

It’s a full house in the first poster of #Chhichhore. pic.twitter.com/dzeqgRhuGW — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 9, 2018

The other actors featuring on the Chhichhore poster also appear in a double role. Varun Sharma, who was lauded for his comic timing in Fukrey, is one of the more familiar faces on the poster.

Reports in Times Now suggest that the narrative of Chhichhore will be set against the backdrop of an engineering college. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Studios, Chhichhore is scheduled for a August 2019 release.

Mulk actor Prateik Babbar may also feature in the film. He will probably be seen in the role of an antagonist.

Tiwari's other notable works apart from Dangal include films like Chillar Party and Bhoothnath Returns. He has also worked on Kill Dil, Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi as a dialogue, screenplay and story writer.

Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand has recently had two consecutive releases on the silver screen. Stree, her horror comedy with Rajkummar Rao won accolades across the board, her next Batti Gul Meter Chalu, with Shahid Kapoor, also being appreciated.

