Parineeti Chopra on limited screen time in Kesari: Actors need to back good stories in every possible way

Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming war-drama Kesari, has said that her relatively lesser screen time in the movie does not bother her. Parineeti will play the deceased wife of Akshay Kumar's Havaldar Ishar Singh in the film.

During a recent media interaction, Parineeti said that despite the small length of her role in the film, she wanted to be a part of it. "It was one of those films where I didn't think about what is my screen-time. After release of the film, people will think my role is too small, but it will not bother me", she was quoted as saying by Indo-Asian News Services.

She added that she feels actors "need to back good stories in whatever capacity possible".

She said that she was aware that it's a "boy's film" and her part would be removed from the crux of the story, but underlined that it is pivotal to the narrative. She described that whenever Akshay's character is at an emotional juncture in the film, where he has to make decisions, her character helps him navigate through his problems. She further said that her character arc provides insight into Ishar Singh's mind.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari depicts the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the most valiant clashes in India where a troop of soldiers took on approximately 10,000 invaders. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film hits screens on 21 March.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 13:43:19 IST