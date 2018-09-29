Shraddha Kapoor embodies Saina Nehwal's indomitable spirit in first look of ace badminton player's biopic

After much anticipation, the makers of the Saina Nehwal biopic have released Shraddha Kapoor's first look, showcasing her transformation into the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal. It took

Shraddha months of preparation to get into the skin of the badminton player.

Since badminton is currently the second most watched sport in India, and the fastest racquet game in the world, it made for a complex and thrilling task for Shraddha to pick up the nuances of the game.

Playing the role of India’s only female badminton player to be ranked as World No. 1 has been a tremendously exciting prospect for Shraddha, who has delved deep into the details which make the character come to life. According to a statement Shraddha underwent extensive physical training to develop the stamina and speed of the ace shuttler.

Saina Nehwal’s 2012 Olympic bronze medal remains a defining moment in Indian sporting history. She won the badminton singles Commonwealth Gold for India in 2010, and then again in 2018.

The Saina Nehwal biopic will mark Shraddha Kapoor's next association with T-Series after Adiya Roy Kapoor-starrer Aashiqui 2 and the recently released Batti Gul Meter Chalu, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

The Saina Nehwal biopic went on floors on 22 September and is being directed by Amole Gupte.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2018 11:46 AM