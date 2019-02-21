Kesari trailer depicts Akshay Kumar leading his army of Sikh soldiers into the historic Battle of Saragarhi

Akshay Kumar's upcoming war drama has been attracting considerable media owing to Kumar's superb look in the film. Based on one of India's deadliest battles, Kesari also features Parineeti Chopra. The makers released the trailer on Thursday.

Kesari is based on the real life event of the Battle of Saragarhi. The trailer depicts the majestic clash in detail. Kumar is both believable and confident as the troop leader. The symbolism of the colour 'kesari' is explained in the trailer as one of courage and sacrifice. Parineeti's calm presence compliments the otherwise fierce backdrop of the trailer.

The battle took place on 12 September, 1897 and was one of the most iconic rebellions in Indian history. A group of 21 Sikhs, who belonged to British Indian regiments and were in charge of protecting the forts of Lockhart and Gulistan on Afghani borders, were faced in combat with 10,000 Afghan soldiers at Saragarhi.

Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, the troops managed victory on the first two attacks and were able to defend the forts. However, the battalion succumbed to the final attack. But the troops were able to buy enough time for the British to call in for reinforcements.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kesari releases across theatres on 21 March. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 11:55:42 IST