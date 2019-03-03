Shades of Saaho: Chapter 2 — On Shraddha Kapoor's 32nd birthday, makers release behind-the-scenes footage

On Shraddha Kapoor's 32nd birthday, the makers of Saaho unveiled the second part of the film's behind-the-scenes video, titled Shades of Saaho: Chapter 2. Focusing primarily on the larger-than-life action sequences, the clip teases moments from the team's Abu Dhabi schedule.

The teaser shows the process that goes behind the flamboyant, jaw-dropping on-screen explosions and the gun sequences. The video is mostly shot indoors, with practice bomb blasts and car explosions capturing the pulsating mood of the action extravaganza. In a gripping moment, Shraddha Kapoor is seen aiming her pistol at an unknown assailant, after which the video draws to an abrupt close.

The makers of Saaho have strategically maintained the buzz around the potboiler, by releasing the first chapter of the video on South superstar Prabhas's 39th birthday on 23 October.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is playing the chief antagonist and will be seen leading a brigade of villains that include fellow Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Tinnu Anand, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi. Saaho will mark Shraddha's debut in the Telugu industry.

The film has been shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Saaho has reportedly been made on a staggering budget of Rs 300 crore. The film will hit screens on 15 August, clashing with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal.

