Remo D'Souza clarifies his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D is 'completely different' from ABCD franchise

When Remo D'Souza announced that he would helm a dance film with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, it was heavily speculated that the movie would be a follow up to D'Souza's popular dance drama ABCD 2. But now the filmmaker-choreographer has confirmed that his forthcoming flick Street Dancer 3D would be entirely different from his earlier franchise.

D'Souza told Mid-Day, "This is completely different from the earlier franchise. This film focuses on street dancing. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different."

Dhawan and Kapoor shared the first posters from the film on 5 February. According to Mumbai Mirror, Shraddha has been training in five dance forms — Afro, Krump, Locking and Popping, Animation Tutting and Urban for the film.

Speculations are abuzz that Varun will play a street performer from Punjab, whereas Shraddha will portray a Pakistani dancer.

The dance film also stars Shakti Mohan, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in vital roles. Mohan will make her Bollywood debut with the film. After wrapping up the first schedule in Amritsar, the next schedule of the film will kick off in London on 10 February along with the two female leads.

Touted to be India's biggest dance film, Street Dancer 3D has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The film also stars Prabhudeva and will hit theatres on 8 November.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 12:52:06 IST