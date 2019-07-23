Once Upon A Time in Hollywood to hit theatres in India on 15 August after Saaho gets new release date

After the makers of Saaho decided against releasing the film on 15 August in order to avert the clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood has clinched the coveted Independence day holiday release in India. The film was initially supposed to hit screens on 9 August in the country.

On the other hand, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's multilingual action flick will now sail into theatres on 30 August.

Check out the announcement here

#BreakingNews: With #Saaho shifting to 30 Aug 2019, #OnceUponATimeInHollywood - which was supposed to release on 9 Aug 2019 - will now release on 15 Aug 2019... Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt... Directed by Quentin Tarantino... Will release in #English version only. pic.twitter.com/CZmCVladE7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2019

Set in Los Angeles, the film follows a spaghetti western star Rick Dalton (Leonardo Di Caprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they find it increasingly difficult to adjust to the evolving cinescape at the turn of the decade. His waning career is juxtaposed with an up-and-coming star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who moves next door to Dalton.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood weaves "multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age," the official description reads.

Tate was brutally murdered by the Charles Manson Family in 1969.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, the late Luke Perry, Lena Dunham, James Marsden and Timothy Olyphant. Tarantino regulars Kurt Russell, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen are part of the cast as well. Burt Reynolds was originally set to portray George Spahn, but Dern had to take over the role following the former's death in September 2018.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 21 May.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 16:00:04 IST