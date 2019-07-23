You are here:

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood to hit theatres in India on 15 August after Saaho gets new release date

FP Staff

Jul 23, 2019 16:00:04 IST

After the makers of Saaho decided against releasing the film on 15 August in order to avert the clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla HouseOnce Upon A Time in Hollywood has clinched the coveted Independence day holiday release in India. The film was initially supposed to hit screens on 9 August in the country.

On the other hand, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's multilingual action flick will now sail into theatres on 30 August.

Check out the announcement here

Set in Los Angeles, the film follows a spaghetti western star Rick Dalton (Leonardo Di Caprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they find it increasingly difficult to adjust to the evolving cinescape at the turn of the decade. His waning career is juxtaposed with an up-and-coming star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who moves next door to Dalton.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood weaves "multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age," the official description reads.

Tate was brutally murdered by the Charles Manson Family in 1969.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, the late Luke Perry, Lena Dunham, James Marsden and Timothy Olyphant. Tarantino regulars Kurt Russell, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen are part of the cast as well. Burt Reynolds was originally set to portray George Spahn, but Dern had to take over the role following the former's death in September 2018.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 21 May.

(Read our review from Cannes 2019 here — Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino's ode to cinema buoyed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt's performances)

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 16:00:04 IST

