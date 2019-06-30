You are here:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood new trailer offers more glimpses of Tarantino's homage to 1969 Hollywood

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Quentin Tarantino's highly-anticipated Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which takes viewers back to the Hollywood of 1969.

Set in Los Angeles, the film follows a spaghetti western star Rick Dalton (Leonardo Di Caprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they find it increasingly difficult to adjust to the evolving cinescape at the turn of the decade. His waning career is juxtaposed with an up-and-coming star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who moves next door to Dalton.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood weaves "multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age," the official description reads.

Tate was brutally murdered by the Charles Manson Family in 1969.

Check out the new extended trailer here

#OnceUponATimeInHollywood, the 9th film from Quentin Tarantino - only in theaters July 26th. pic.twitter.com/QEZRlCubGU — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) June 27, 2019

Earlier, the makers had unveiled a motion poster of Leo's Rick Dalton. Check it out.

Two other retro posters were unveiled on 11 June.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, the late Luke Perry, Lena Dunham, James Marsden and Timothy Olyphant. Tarantino regulars Kurt Russell, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen are part of the cast as well. Burt Reynolds was originally set to portray George Spahn, but Dern had to take over the role following the former's death in September 2018.

The movie premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and will hit theatres in India on 9 August.

(Read our review from Cannes 2019 here — Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino's ode to cinema buoyed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt's performances)

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 12:02:58 IST