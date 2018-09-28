Bruce Dern replaces Burt Reynolds in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Bruce Dern is all set to step into the shoes of George Spahn in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, following the death of Burt Reynolds on 6 September, reported Deadline.

Dern, who has previously worked with Tarantino in his film The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained, will be seen alongside the ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Austin Butler and Lorenza Izzo, among others.

The actor will be essaying the role of Spahn, who was a near-blind 80-year-old man, whose ranch was the one occupied by Charles Mansen and his followers, months before they murdered Sharon Tate and six others. On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio plays an ageing TV star Rick Dalton, Brad Pitt essays his longtime friend and stunt double Cliff Booth. Margot Robbie will be seen as Sharon Tate and Ethan Hawke will portray Flower Child, a fictional character. The film will also reportedly feature Lena Dunham as Gypsy.

Two-time Oscar nominee Dern is currently shooting Remember Me in Spain, however producer Atit Shah and director Martin Rosete shuffled his dates, so that the actor could leave that production to shoot Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, the same report informed.

