AndhaDhun trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana plays a blind pianist in Sriram Raghavan's dark murder mystery

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun was released on 1 September. Khurrana plays a blind pianist, who is very adept at his job. The trailer begins with his voiceover talking about how everyone is aware of the problems faced by visually-impaired people, but little do they know about the benefits and he's here to tell us.

Radhika Apte plays his love interest while Tabu is introduced as "the woman who would change his life forever". The story takes a dark turn when a murder takes place and Khurrana becomes a prime suspect, turning his life upside down. Whether he really did commit the crime or was at the wrong place at the wrong time is what the trailer leaves one wondering.

Sriram Raghavan, who has directed films like the Varun Dhawan-Nawazuddin Siddiquie starrer Badlapur and Johnny Gaddar with Neil Nitin Mukesh, is back with another thriller that will surely keep the audiences at the edge-of-their-seats.

AndhaDhun also stars Anil Dhawan, Manav Vij, Chhaya Kadam, Zakir Hussain and Ashwini Kalsekar. Amit Trivedi has composed the soundtrack for the film.

The film was earlier titled as Shoot the Piano Player, but the maker did not want an English title. It was also reported that Khurrana had undergone rigorous training for his role. "Ayushmann is a musician himself but he trained rigorously and that worked in our favour as we didn’t have to hire a body double for the finger shots on the piano or even use any kind of VFX. In fact, he plays some fantastic pieces in the film which have been brilliantly composed by Amit," Raghavan had earlier said in a statement.

AndhaDhun will release in cinemas on 5 October.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2018 13:08 PM