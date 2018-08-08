Neha Dhupia talks about her wedding with Angad Bedi: He's always had a piece of my heart

In an interview with Film Companion, actress Neha Dhupia spoke about her choices of films, her first experience facing a camera (for a music video directed by Pradeep Sarkar) and her much-talked-about surprise wedding with fellow actor Angad Bedi. The two tied the knot on 10 May in a private ceremony in Delhi.

While the news of their wedding was a surprise for everyone, Bedi had earlier told The Times of India that their decision to get married was taken overnight.

"We did not date for a single day of our lives. We have been friends and we have seen each other through different relationships. Angad has always had a piece of my heart," confirmed Dhupia in the interview.

Dhupia also shared how she managed to arrange an outfit in a rush and how she was late for the ceremony as well. "It was a mess, I was a mess!" She also reminisced about breaking the news of her marriage to her close friends, actress Soha Ali Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Reacting to the news of her marriage, Johar told her, "It's like how you enjoy a movie, so there's up till the intermission. When it's a great film, it's usually the second half that's better. So, you should just treat this is as the second half of your life."

Dhupia has starred in Tumhari Sulu, Netflix's anthology Lust Stories and will also be seen next in Kajol's Helicopter Eela. She has also hosted the reality show Roadies Xtreme, talk show BFFs with Vogue along with a podcast No Filter Neha. Meanwhile, Bedi was last seen in the sports biopic Soorma, about hockey player and Arjuna Award winner Sandeep Singh, alongside Diljeet Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu.

Watch the full interview here.

