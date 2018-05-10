1/4
Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia announced the news of their marriage on social media on 10 May.
Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia announced the news of their marriage on social media on 10 May.
The couple got married in a simple, private Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi. Image from Instagram/@karanjohar
Bedi, who is the son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, wore a simple white sherwani while Dhupia, former Miss India, looked pretty in a soft pink Anita Dongre lehenga. Image from Instagram/bollyshadi
The wedding was reportedly attended by Ajay Jadeja, Ashish Nehra and Gaurav Kapoor. Image from Instagram/@nehadhupia
