Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi announce they're expecting their first child: 'Here's to new beginnings'

Neha Dhupia has announced that she is having a baby with husband Angad Bedi in a recent Instagram post. She has posed with her baby bump and with Bedi in several photos, revealing her pregnancy.

Angad Bedi can be seen wearing sunglasses and pointing at Dhupia's baby bump. This announcement comes after weeks of speculation over the pregnancy.

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a surprise low-key ceremony, which they announced in May. Dhupia shared the news with a picture from the marriage ceremony on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi," Dhupia wrote. Angad also shared a photo from the ceremony and wrote, "Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia."

The news of their marriage came days after the high profile wedding of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja. Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to congratulate Dhupia and Bedi on their marriage.

Dhupia, 37, is best known for her roles in films such as Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, Phas Gaye Re Obama, Chup Chup Ke and Tumhari Sulu.

Bedi, 35, son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, has acted in Pink and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai.

With inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 18:29 PM