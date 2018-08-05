Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol plays a free-spirited single mother in Pradeep Sarkar's upcoming dramedy

The trailer of Helicopter Eela, Kajol's first Bollywood film after 2015's Dilwale, is out and it shows Kajol as a free-spirited but overprotective single mother who goes back to college to finish her degree. However, that is not all. She goes back to college also because she wants to spend more time with her teenage son, who also studies in the same institute. That, along with a round of tantrums fuelled by the dreaded teenage rebellion marks the start of an eventful journey full of discoveries, conflict and tears.

Kajol, despite familiar tropes of motherhood, is not your regular mom in the film. The trailer shows that she used to write, sing and star in music videos before having a child and eventually becoming a single mother put a full stop to all the fun. However, now in the midst of a broken relationship with her son, will Kajol's Eela find her feet and pursue what she left unfinished?

The Pradeep Sarkar-directed film also stars Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhury in pivotal roles. Dhupia is again seen as the lead heroine's trusted confidant-cum-guide, after her successful stints in Tumhari Sulu and Netflix's Lust Stories.

Watch the trailer of Helicopter Eela here.

