The Duchess of Sussex recently made her first appearance after announcing that she will be giving King Charles III’s much-talked-about Coronation Ceremony a miss. Meghan appeared in a segment of her photographer friend Misan Harriman’s TED Talk over the past weekend, via a video link. The 41-year-old royal sported a sleek, straight hair look with a middle parting, which was different from how she styled herself in the past. The New York Post reported that Markle debuted a sleek straightened hairstyle as she appeared via video link at her photographer friend Misan Harriman’s TED Talk over the weekend, sparking speculation among social media watchdogs. But why does Meghan want to look like someone (Kate Middleton) whom she hates so much? Is it steaming out of her insecurities which Meghan is known for?

With King Charles’ Coronation knocking at the door, there is more drama from Meghan Markle‘s side.

Netizens reaction to Meghan Markle going under the knife

“PLASTIC SURGERY ALERT? Sad Meghan Markle wants to be Kate Middleton so bad,” one fired-up Twitter user railed, questioning whether the ex-actress had altered more than just her locks.

Another claimed Markle, 41, had changed the colour of her eyes in order to look like her 41-year-old sister-in-law, saying: “Omg. Meghan Markle, who is jealous and obsessed with the Princess of Wales, is wearing hazel contact lenses to look like Kate.”

“She looks like she’s trying to look like Kate … that won’t happen,” another tartly tweeted.

Meanwhile, Markle’s many supporters came out to trash talks of any cosmetic work. “Meghan didn’t have plastic surgery,” one defender declared. “It’s all about lighting, angles, and contouring. And hair straightening is something many black women do. It has nothing to do with ‘erasing all traces of origin.’ Also, white people need to shut up about black women’s hair.”

“You’re accusing Meghan of having plastic surgery when your whole online persona is AI generated. Girl Bye! Meghan doesn’t need plastic surgery! She is sun kissed, getting love and moisturised! That is GLOW!” another cheered.

Others, meanwhile, claimed that marvelous Markle may not have wanted to resemble a royal but rather a Hollywood star: “Is she going for Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian or Jennifer Aniston here?” one asked beneath screenshots of Markle’s TED Talk cameo.

Markle has been largely out of the limelight in recent months, prompting some to speculate that she may have had some cosmetic procedures. “I think Meghan’s public absence has been explained. And it was nothing to do with the children,” one posted.

Others weighed in on the work they believed the Duchess has had done. “Facelift, filler dissolved in lips, buccal fat removal, more filler in cheeks, Botox, more subtle veneers, chin implant is my guess,” one watchdog speculated. “She had under her eyes filled and an eye lift,” another chimed in.

According to the reports representatives for Markle declined to comment about the new accusations, but insiders close to the Archewell camp told The Post she denied the surgery claims. Multiple sources who have worked with Markle said she put on a lot of weight with both pregnancies and has finally lost the weight she gained with daughter, Lili, which accounts for her newly fit-and-fab style. One told The New York Post she has not changed her face as she “loves” her nose and even contours it and uses bronzer to highlight it. Of course, she did change her hair colour — and Botox and some lip fillers are likely, one source added.

Meghan Markle will not attend King Charles III’s coronation

Meghan will be celebrating her son Prince Archie’s birthday back in California on the day of the Coronation. Prince Harry will sit ten rows behind his brother for King Charles’ coronation. Prince William. Despite the appearance of a snub, Prince Harry’s far-back position could be helpful if he wishes to make a quick exit, the ex-royal aide revealed. Mr Burrell told GB News’ Dan Wootton: ‘He doesn’t want to spend much time around them.

According to royal expert, ‘There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors. There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors.’

Mr Burrell added his opinion that Duke of Sussex ‘is not going to hang around’, with some speculating he could be in and out of the UK within 24 hours. He said: ‘He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.’

