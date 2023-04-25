Charles’ Coronation: Meghan releases statement on Archie racism row claims

Looks like Meghan Markle’s drama and playing victim will never come to an end. Sometimes she wishes to patch up, sometimes she wishes to take revenge. We really fail to understand what is playing in the complicated negative mind of Meghan? And how she interprets things? Sure, she has a lot of time in hand and definitely Netflix is not going to keep her as an in-house docuseries drama queen and pay her for her dramas every now and then. This is surely a way of keeping herself relevant by digging into the British Royal Family. Make up your mind lady on what exactly you want?

It comes as the Telegraph reported that Meghan expressed her concerns about unconscious bias in the Royal family in a letter to Charles following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. A source told the newspaper that Meghan still feels she has not received a satisfactory response to the concerns she raised to the Royal Family.

During the television interview in 2021, Meghan claimed that a member of the monarchy had speculated about the colour of her unborn Archie’s skin. Meghan’s letter to Charles was sent in reply to one he had sent her and in their letters, they identify the member of the Royal Family who made the comment.

Charles and Meghan both acknowledged that the remark was not made with malice, according to a source. Last week it was announced that Prince Harry will attend King Charles’s Coronation without Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with their young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, May 6 2023, falls on the same day as King Charles’s Coronation. The Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Whilst Archewell, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charitable foundation, issued a nearly identical statement to Buckingham Palace confirming the Duke of Sussex will join guests at the Coronation. There is news that Prince Harry will sit ten rows behind his brother for King Charles’ coronation. Prince William. Despite the appearance of a snub, Prince Harry’s far-back position could be helpful if he wishes to make a quick exit, the ex-royal aide revealed. Mr Burrell told GB News’ Dan Wootton: ‘He doesn’t want to spend much time around them.

No chance of a reconciliation

According to royal expert, ‘There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors. There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors.’

Mr Burrell added his opinion that Duke of Sussex ‘is not going to hang around’, with some speculating he could be in and out of the UK within 24 hours. He said: ‘He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.’

Harry too has brought enough shame to the royal family

Prince Harry admitted in his book Spare mentioned that he used psychedelic drugs to deal with him mother Lady Diana’s death. Ever since that psychedelic drugs have become a hot topic of discussion. During Harry’s interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, he touches upon a topic from his book about how he used psychedelic drugs to deal with the death of his mother several years later. He mentioned that he had a lot of trouble coping with the loss, even having a hard time believing she was truly dead.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry also reflects on sharing a ‘spliff’ with friends in his Eton days in a tiny washroom. He writes in the memoir, “I knew this was bad behaviour. I knew it was wrong. My mates knew too. We talked about it often, while stoned, how stupid we were to be wasting an Eton education.”

Harry also confessed to taking cocaine, ketamine and magic mushrooms, and described how he hallucinated that a bin was talking to him. He felt that the use of psychedelic drugs helped him deal with the grief and trauma he felt after the death of his mother, Lady Diana. He said using psychedelics when he got older ‘cleared away the idea’ that he needed be sad to prove he ‘missed’ his mother.

Harry killed Afghan insurgent during anti- Taliban mission

Prince Harry also mentioned he killed Afghan insurgents during sorties against the Taliban while on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan where he was a gunner in Apache attack helicopters.

Queen Elizabeth’s 28-year-old grandson, third in line to the British throne, will return home later this week after a 20-week posting with Nato forces at the Camp Bastion military base in the southern province of Helmand.

