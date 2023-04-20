Looks like Meghan Markle is in a patching up mood with the British Royal Family and wants to end the bitter feud for good. According to the Mirror reports, Meghan Markle is reportedly set to try to mend the fractured relationship with her father-in-law, King Charles III, in a bid to give her kids and the royal a special bond. Guess, some sense has prevailed and she has realised that in her ego fight, she is depriving her children from the royal rights, pleasure and happiness that they deserve.

Meghan now has decided to mend the fractured relation with her father-in-law, King Charles III, in a bid to give her kids and the royal a special bond. As for Charles’ Coronation finally came to a close last week with the revelation Prince Harry will fly solo for the occasion – but that isn’t to say Meghan wants to continue the fighting. will remain stateside to look after hers and Harry’s two children, with the Coronation landing on son Archie’s fourth birthday.

According to Page Six, a source close to Meghan has revealed she “wants her children to know their grandfather,” King Charles. The insider revealed this is especially the case as they won’t know their grandfather from their mother’s side, her long-estranged dad Thomas Markle.

The source added: “She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty. “She just really doesn’t want a song and dance and everything being lived out in the public eye.” Meghan’s decision to not be by her husband’s side on the momentous occasion has divided the public’s opinion, with some believing she was in a no-win situation.

The CEO of celebrity PR agency Daddy The Agency said: “Whether there’s a solid reason behind this play or it shows Meghan’s stance, one might reckon that they’d hit the pause button on their differences. “However, only the Royal Family and the Royal Institution will know the full story behind Meghan’s decision to stay away.”

There are also rumours that the party for Prince Archie could in fact upstage the King’s special occasion, with eyes focusing on events in the US.

Harry and Meghna losing popularity in US

On the other hand, Meghan and Harry, once the most popular couple in US is losing their popularity. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing a barrage of negative energy in the US as per a royal expert who believes the ‘tide has shifted’ and their popularity is steadily taking a hit. So, the big question is with Harry and Meghan losing popularity in US and they not welcomed in UK, where do they go? But not just Meghan, both are responsible for this messy situation.

Talking to Express UK, the host of the Royally US podcast, Christine Ross, suggested that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed good press in the US since breaking away from British royals, US media and people in general must now be ‘tired’ of them.

“Americans used to fall into three camps. They were either passionately pro-Sussex or firmly anti-Sussex, and everyone in between didn’t really care either way,” Ross said, adding that there has now been a ‘shift in attitudes’.

(With inputs from agencies and Mirror)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.