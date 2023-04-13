Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation but Meghan won’t, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family. Harry and Meghan are a couple and Meghan Markle not attending the coronation will raise a lot of eye brows. Public relations expert Renae Smith told Express.co.uk that the “strength of their brand as a couple is going to be questioned.”

A Royal observer has stated that Charles will be satisfied with Meghan‘s absence at the coronation, and the rest of the family will feel relieved, particularly Kate, as her presence would have been uncomfortable for her, according to the Daily Mirror. “I can only comment based on what I know from the media and obviously am not privy to all details, but from a public image perspective, this feels like a fracture in their public image. Prior to now, Harry and Meghan have been a couple in every media engagement,” expert Renae Smith said.

Whether giving interviews together or documentaries, backing each other up, with the feeling of them being in an impenetrable bubble together – them against the world. “The concern I would have here for their brand is that this small fracture signifies something different has happened – and thoughts may immediately go to a crack, or a weakness…It’s an inconsistency in their brand,” the expert explained.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that Meghan Markle’s decision not to attend the coronation comes from prioritising “self-preservation”, saying, “I think we all knew it was critical for the Sussex brand to have a presence at the coronation. Harry’s association with his family is 99 percent of the reason important people answer his phone calls as he tries to become a mover and shaker in the United States.

The May 6 date of the coronation at Westminster Abbey coincides with their son’s birthday. While the announcement should silence the “will he or won’t he” debate in the British media, it won’t end the royal soap opera swirling around Harry and Meghan as King Charles III prepares for his coronation.

When the prince attended the funerals of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, commentators discussed everything from whether Harry would be allowed to wear his military uniform to exactly where he was seated. And there is always the question of whether he will meet face-to-face with his father and older brother, Prince William.

Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan and Spare

That intrigue will only be heightened after Harry and Meghan stoked their critique of the royal family in a six-part Netflix series about their decision to step back from royal duties three years ago, which was followed by Harry’s decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling memoir Spare. Harry and Meghan, who is biracial, have alleged she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press. The treatment contributed to their decision to leave the country.

The revelations in Spare, including details of private conversations with his father and brother, Prince William, fanned tensions between Harry and his family that became public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020. The book also included allegations that members of the royal family regularly feed the press unflattering information about other members of the House of Windsor in exchange for positive coverage of themselves.

The prince singled out Camilla, the queen consort, accusing her of leaking private conversations to the media as she sought to rehabilitate her image after marrying Charles. Camilla was once reviled for her long-term affair with Charles, which contributed to the breakdown of his marriage to the late Princess Diana, Harry and William’s mother. The acrimony between Harry and his family once again spilled into public view last month when the Sussexes said that they had been asked to vacate their home in Britain.

Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, was the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Montecito, a wealthy enclave in Southern California.

Meghan Markle from the very beginning felt excluded from the coronation proceedings. So, it was kind of obvious that she won’t be attending King Charles III’s coronation. Rejection is one of Meghan’s greatest insecurities and she herself has her own complexes. She should understand that the King Charles coronation event is primarily the king’s event. So how does it even matter whether Meghan is given that importance or not. As for Harry, he is a senior member of the royal family and his and Meghan’s presence at the coronation is important. But I guess Meghan is embarrassed over the content of Harry’s memoir Spare.

Harry and Meghan losing their popularity in US

On the other hand, the couple is losing their popularity in United States too. Meghan and Harry, once the most popular couple in US is losing their popularity. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing a barrage of negative energy in the US as per a royal expert who believes the ‘tide has shifted’ and their popularity is steadily taking a hit. So, the big question is with Harry and Meghan losing popularity in US and they not welcomed in UK, where do they go? But not just Meghan, both are responsible for this messy situation.

Talking to Express UK, the host of the Royally US podcast, Christine Ross, suggested that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed good press in the US since breaking away from British royals, US media and people in general must now be ‘tired’ of them.

