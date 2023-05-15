Meghan, Harry go on fun outing with Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz for the first time after Charles’ Coronation

According to Page Six reports, the couple wasn’t there for the date by themselves. They were joined by celebrity friends from Hollywood, including Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk and, Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden. The CEO and founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolf Herd, and her husband Michael Herd also joined them.

Prince Harry was seen with Meghan entering the Sushi bar on Friday. Harry looked suave in white pants, and a black T-shirt while wife Meghan opted for a mini satin dress which she paired with an off-white bucket bag. In the pictures from outside the bar, Harry and Meghan smiled as they made their way towards the entrance.

The coronation ceremony was the first time where Harry was seen with the Royal Family after the release of his controversial memoir Spare, where he had detailed his life as a royal member of the household. It was even reported that he had made no interaction with his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III during his brief visit. Harry also made his way to the airport as soon as the ceremony was over and even refused the offer to stay back for the informal lunch afterwards. Meanwhile, Meghan, who skipped the coronation ceremony to stay in the US, was seen hiking with her close friends on the morning of May 7

Harry and Meghan were last spotted together with the rest of the members of the royal family during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. The pair announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals. Since then, the couple has moved to the US, where they live with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

But the big question is why such public display of affection when there are rumours about the both (Harry & Meghan) separating? Is it just an act to keep people guessing.

