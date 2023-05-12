Royal rift or royal feud we need to decide. This never ending drama seems to go on. But how did it all start- the rift between Harry and Meghan and the royal British family.

The start of the royal feud

Things are still bitter because of Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Meghan’s even more recent interview with The Cut. On top of it all, the final three episodes of the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan finally dropped, which caused the royal family to spiral for literal weeks before the show was even available. Followed by the controversial Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan was Prince Harry’s memoir Spare where he detailed a lot of dark royal secrets along with his bitter relationship with his brother Prince William.

According to The Daily Beast, William, and Kate Middleton have opposed Charles making frequent concessions to Harry and Meghan, and their opinions are being taken into account. Charles has been emphasizing joint responsibility with William and Kate for the monarchy’s direction of travel since his coronation. Although Harry attended the coronation, he reportedly left immediately afterward to return to California for his son’s birthday. Harry’s early exit from King Charles’ Coronation and Meghan not attending the coronation and later posting her hiking images made the relationship even bitter.

‘Spare’ him not

Sources claim that the situation has escalated to such an extent that William allegedly feels “completely betrayed” by his brother, and even “hates” him. Harry’s memoir, Spare,” contained some explosive allegations against William and Kate, including claims that they encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party 18 years ago. The book also featured an account of a physical fight between the adult brothers, in which Harry claimed he was knocked to the ground, breaking a dog bowl.

In one section of Spare, Harry blamed Prince William and Kate for encouraging him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party 18 years ago. The book also featured an account of a physical fight between the adult brothers, in which Harry said he was knocked to the ground, breaking a dog bowl.

According to the reports in The Daily Beast that William feels completely betrayed by his brother revealing his secrets and now hates Harry. Sources have told The Daily Beast he was particularly angered by Harry’s retelling the Nazi uniform story in such a way as to implicate him and Kate.

Charles III on concentrating on his role as a king

On the other hand, Charles will shift his focus toward his role as king, rather than being bogged down by the drama surrounding Harry and Meghan. According to reports published in The Daily Beast, the source said, “The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama.”

