American TV personality Gayle King reveals Harry & Meghan’s next move

Gayle King, Charles Barkley to host weekly show ‘King Charles’. Gayle said in a YouTube show that when Harry arrived and wanted to have this fake, safe face and people were looking at him weirdly and nobody really wanted to reply to his smile when he was looking at people. They were not even acknowledging him. Harry was trying to be in the moment when he didn’t feel bothered about anything. A new show is going to start called King Charles and there Meghan and Harry, may give their first interview, the way Oprah Winfrey got the first interview for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.

CNN will be the home to a new weekly prime-time show featuring Gayle King and Charles Barkley. According to CNN Business report, King and Barkley sat down together on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off Saturday to discuss the details of the live show, titled King Charles, which is set to air soon.

“I want the show to be nonpolitical,” said Barkley, though he added that the show would touch on politics. “You know (Gayle King) is going to be a straight shooter. I’m going to be a straight shooter,” he added. “I know she’s going to be fair and honest and you know I’m going to do the same thing.”

The show will be a no holds barred look at current topics, said King. “I think that decorum and courtesy and kindness always work,” she said. “But everybody I know has an opinion on something. We just need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down. And I think we can do that.”

Topics covered on the show, said King and Barkley, will range from hard-hitting topics like gun control to lighter fare like food and pop culture. “I want people to tune in to see ‘what are Gayle and Charles going to do?”’ said King. “I think it will be fun to watch the dynamic between the two of us.”

The show will also feature personalities at the center of the week’s news. King Charles is expected to begin this fall and run into 2024, CNN CEO Chris Licht wrote in an email to staff Saturday.

The show, he said, will deliver “culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives,” adding that more information on the show’s focus will come over the next few months.

King and Barkley will both continue their current respective roles while working with CNN, with King anchoring CBS Mornings and Barkley at WBD Sports.

Harry & Meghan are in a good place

Earlier according to the daily mail report, Gayle King said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in a ‘really good place’ and have made the ‘best’ decision for Meghan to stay in the US while Harry attends the Coronation in London, their celebrity friend Gayle King has declared.

Ms King has said it is ‘right’ that Harry will fly to the UK for May 6, missing Archie’s fourth birthday, because he will be supporting his father in Westminster Abbey on the biggest day of his life.

It came as Meghan signed a mega-money deal with a talent agency representing Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, LeBron James and Serena Williams that will earn her tens of millions of dollars and heralds the start of her very public comeback. Gayle King claimed that the Sussexes are happier than ever despite the continuing tensions with the Royal Family following their Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir Spare.

She told US Weekly: ‘I think they make the decision that’s best for them. But I think — as [far as] his dad [Charles] — I’m glad he’s going’.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.