Marvel president Kevin Feige says Captain Marvel 'will now be the most powerful character in the MCU'

Captain Marvel has already garnered considerable fanfare as it is being touted as Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first full-fledged feature on a female superhero. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently spoke about the timing of Captain Marvel and how it was perfect to launch a female superhero at this time.

"Captain Marvel is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics, and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Feige said in a statement to Indo Asian News Service.

Feige also felt that a female superhero was long overdue in the MCU. He stated that their narratives always had powerful female characters but to have a standalone female superhero franchise was expected and was something that they were excited to show to the world.

The story of Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and it charts Carol Danvers' journey as she rises to become universe's ultimate powerful superhero. The character first appeared in the comic books in 1967. Featuring Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson in the lead, the film also stars Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on 8 March in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 13:17:42 IST