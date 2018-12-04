Captain Marvel trailer 2: Brie Larson reveals intergalactic travel superpowers of her titular character

The second trailer of Captain Marvel starts from an intriguing point that was also seen in the rushes of the first trailer. Brie Larson, who plays the titular role, smacks a smiling old lady inside a metro. The opening seconds of trailer 2 tell us why.

A much younger Samuel L Jackson, as Nick Fury, explains to us through a voice-over about Scrows, a shape-shifting evil breed. Captain Marvel discovers an old lady, who smiles at her, to be one of those, and smacks her, knocking off her glasses. The Scrow then retaliates with a spin-around kick but Captain Marvel gets the better of it.

The second trailer overlaps with the first one in parts, particularly the bit when Captain Marvel confesses that she has memories of being a fighter jet pilot, but is unsure if those visuals stem from reality. That is discovered as a possibility later in the trailer when she manages to fly a technologically advanced aircraft, much to the surprise of Fury.

Fury indulges in some fun of his own in the trailer when, in the final moments, he is seen playing with a kitten when Captain Marvel and he are in the middle of 'saving the world.'

The second trailer is more well-rounded than the first one as it also allows the viewers to join several dots to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. These connections include the equation Fury shares with Captain Marvel and the female superhero's superpowers that allow her to do intergalactic travel.

Captain Marvel also stars Jude Law, and is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It is produced by Marvel Studios and slated to release on 8 March, 2019.

Watch the trailer here.

