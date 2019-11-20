Marjaavaan box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's romantic thriller earns Rs 32.18 cr in five days

Milap Zaveri's directorial Marjaavaan has been performing consistently at the domestic box office. The film has earned Rs 32.18 crore within five days of its release. Marjaavaan opened to Rs Rs 7.03 crore on Friday, earned Rs 7.21 crore on Saturday and witnessed a jump on Sunday (17 November) with Rs 10.18 crore.

There was a noticeable decline over the weekdays with the film raking in Rs 4.15 crore on Monday and Rs 3.61 crore on Tuesday (19 November). Trade analysts predict that the film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, will cross Rs 38 crore this week. According to a Box Office India report, the film fared the best in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and central circuits.

Marjaavaan gave competition to Athiya Shetty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's romantic comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor, which garnered Rs 18 crore in the first four days of release.

Here are the latest box office figures

#Marjaavaan continues to trend well in mass markets... Eyes ₹ 38 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr. Total: ₹ 32.18 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2019

Malhotra stars as the lead in the romantic thriller, who falls in love Sutaria, a mute girl. This relationship causes a rift between him and his mentor Riteish Deshmukh, a local don. Marjaavaan reunites the two actors onscreen after 2014's Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri.

The film draws inspiration from 1970s Bollywood films, packed with high-octane fights and dramatic sequences. Milap Zaveri (Mastizaade, Satyameva Jayate) has written and helmed the feature.

Marjaavaan has received a mixed response from the audience and critics. In her review for Firstpost, Anna Vetticad wrote, "Marjaavaan is so hackneyed that even the usually restrained Malhotra is driven to intermittent over-acting during its two-hours-plus running time. Deshmukh hams his way through playing Vishnu. Ms Sutaria is bland."

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 12:53:42 IST