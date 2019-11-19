Marjaavaan box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria film makes Rs 28.57 cr in four days

Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Riteish Deshmukh's romantic thriller Marjaavaan is gaining a steady ground at the box office, say, trade analysts. The Milap Zaveri directorial has earned a total of Rs 28.57 crore after its fourth day at the box office. The film is reportedly earning steady business from mass circuits as well as multiplexes beyond the metro cities in India. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the box office figures of Marjaavaan on social media.

Check out the box office performance of Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan opened to Rs Rs 7.03 crore on Friday, earned Rs 7.21 crore on Saturday and witnessed a jump on Sunday (17 November) with Rs 10.18 crore. Malhotra, whose last release was Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra, plays a local thug Raghu in the film to Riteish Deshmukh's Vishnu, a local mafia don. The film reunites the two actors onscreen after 2014's Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri. In an interview with Firstpost, Sutaria called her role in Marjaavaan "challenging." She said, "There is lot of crying and emoting, and especially since my character is mute, I had to express a lot with my hands and sign language. There is more scope to perform differently in Marjaavaan, whereas Student of the Year 2 was lot more fun. I suppose this one was far more challenging,." Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 11:39:56 IST