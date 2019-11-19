Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal steps away from film after fallout with producers

Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal has stepped away from the film, saying that it does not showcase the vision she originally had owing to "silly ego fights." In a lengthy note on Facebook, Biswal thanked the technical crew that had worked with her on the film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, reports Pinkvilla.

Though Biswal never directly addressed the problem in her note, she hinted at being excluded from the film's post-production.

She further said that she does not guarantee the audience will have a good time watching the film, "An experience definitely as sweet as Motichoor, but an outcome is total Chaknachoor (sic)."

According to Hindustan Times, Biswal is involved in a legal skirmish with the producers of Motichoor Chaknachoor, Woodpecker Movies, over pending dues. She had moved the Bombay High Court and demanded a stay on the film's release.

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) had previously reported that Biswal had attempted to sell the film's rights for Rs 32 lakh without the studio and production house's knowledge to a distributor in Bihar.

Motichoor Chaknachoor narrates the story of two people struggling to find their perfect better halves. Siddiqui essays the role of a 36-year-old Dubai returned NRI, Pushpinder Tyagi, who, after a lot of struggles, marries a girl named Annie. Annie's only aspiration in life is to settle in abroad by hook or crook. Therefore she finally, in the end, ties the knot with Pushpinder Tyagi with the hope of making a living in Dubai.

The romantic comedy received mostly negative reviews from critics and raked in Rs 18 crore within four days of its release. Udita Jhunjhunwala for Firstpost wrote, "...the largely unaware script does manage to make meaningful comments on dowry and the aspirational fascination with NRI life."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 14:31:34 IST