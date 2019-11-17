Marjaavaan box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's film grosses Rs 14.24 cr in two days

Tara Sutaria's second outing, Marjaavaan, has earned Rs 14.24 crores in two days at the domestic box office. The film opened to Rs 7.03 crore on Friday and raked in Rs 7.21 crore on Saturday. According to trade analysts, the film has been well-received across the mass circuits and single-screen cinemas. Average occupancy has been recorded in multiplexes on both days.

Here are the latest box office figures

#Marjaavaan maintains strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes - average on Day 1 - remain in the same range... Biz should grow on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 22 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 14.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2019

Sidharth Malhotra stars as the lead in the romantic thriller, while Riteish Deshmukh plays the primary antagonist. The film reunites the two actors onscreen after 2014's Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri.

Marjaavaan is inspired heavily from 1970s Bollywood films, packed with high-octane fights and dramatic sequences. Milap Zaveri (Mastizaade, Satyameva Jayate) has helmed the feature.

In her review for Firstpost, Anna Vetticad wrote, "Marjaavaan is so hackneyed that even the usually restrained Malhotra is driven to intermittent over-acting during its two-hours-plus running time. Deshmukh hams his way through playing Vishnu. Ms Sutaria is bland."

In a recent interview with Gulf News, Sidharth opened up about the relevance of the film's love story in the age of dating apps, "India is vast and the references you are giving are for those who are more affluent. They are used to social networking. But this is a film that is about those living in the heartlands of our country called Bharat. We have created a world for all those who still live in mohallas [community housing] and have financial constraints. It’s a darker world of India and Mumbai city... We are trying to transport you to another world."

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 12:19:20 IST