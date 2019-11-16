Marjaavaan box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh's thriller makes Rs 7.03 cr on opening day

Marjaavaan has earned Rs 7.03 crore on its opening day. The Milap Zaveri-directed thriller, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh, was showcased across 2922 screens in India. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the box office figures on social media.

Adarsh adds that Marjaavaan has opened considerably well in the mass circuits and single screens, which have gone a long way in contributing to the film's total collections.

Check out the box office performance of Marjaavaan

The film has garnered good numbers from multiplexes as well, both in metro cities and otherwise. Tier two and three cities have also responded to the thriller drama well, adds Adarsh.

Marjaavaan is inspired heavily from the 70s Bollywood films, packed with high-octane fights and dramatic sequences. Featuring Sidharth and Tara as leads, the film depicts Riteish Deshmukh as a vertically challenged antagonist.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, director Zaveri spoke on how Sidharth's character is modeled on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan's role in Deewar, "Sid’s character is modelled on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar, Sunny Deol in Jeet and Jackie Shroff in Hero. Raghu is a rugged, intense guy who walks around with a match-stick in his mouth and spouts some smart one-liners. Raghu is like a homage to Amit ji’s Vijay in Deewar. Vijay played around with a rope, Raghu with a maachis, which is an indication of how volatile he is." he says.

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2019 12:13:43 IST