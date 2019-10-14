You are here:

MAMI 2019: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor discuss dealing with failure, diversity in roles in chat with Karan Johar

FP Staff

Oct 14, 2019 13:38:29 IST

The fourth edition of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's much-anticipated event, Movie Mela, took place on 13 October in Mumbai. The first session was kick-started by festival chairperson Deepika Padukone, followed by a 'New Blood: Ringing In The Next Generation' panel and a session with new-age filmmakers such as Meghna Gulzar, Amar Kaushik, Amit Sharma, Siddharth Anand, Konkona Sensharma and Sriram Raghavan.

The day came to an end with Karan Johar hosting the Movie Mela's 'Big Talk' with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

MAMI 2019: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor discuss dealing with failure, diversity in roles in chat with Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at the Big Talk for MAMI Movie Mela. Image courtesy - MAMI

Alia, Kareena and Karan discusses the diversity in the actress' roles, advice for aspiring actors and whether critical acclaim and audience praise really matters. During the session, Alia even rang Varun Dhawan to pass on a message from his fans in the audience and if he had something to say to them.

Smriti Kiran, Anupama Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Rajeev Masand. Image courtesy - MAMI

Smriti Kiran, Anupama Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Rajeev Masand. Image courtesy - MAMI

"You should be a hard worker, you should be serious about your career but never take it too seriously. And I say that even to myself. What matter most is your family and the people in your life," Alia advised aspiring actors in the crowd.

big-talk-alia

Alia Bhatt. Image courtesy - MAMI

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Image courtesy - MAMI

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Image courtesy - MAMI

"Anything can happen, but first always protect yourself. And then follow your dreams. That's exactly what I have done and never ever lose any self confidence. That is the most important and one should treasure very, very close to their heart. Especially if you want to start this journey as an actor," added Kareena.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar take a group selfie on stage.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar take a group selfie on stage.

Alia shared that when Kalank tanked at the box office, she was heartbroken that her hardwork didn't pay off immediately, but an advice from actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor helped change her perspective.

"He said, you put in the hard work, it doesn't have to pay off immediately. It'll pay off in your life, someday. That's what it means to be a hardworking actor or a person. Someday the goodness will come to you in another film," said the actress.

Alia even expressed her appreciation for how Kareena handled her career after marriage. "She has genuinely been an inspiration to me. Earlier there was this thing that if an actress gets married, her career slows down a bit but she totally broke that for all of us."

Kareena and Alia will be seen next in Karan's historical drama, Takht.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 13:38:29 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Amar Kaushik , Amit Sharma , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Deepika Padukone , Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival , Kalank , Karan Johar , Kareena Kapoor-Khan , Konkona Sensharma , MAMI 2019 , Meghna Gulzar , Siddharth Anand , Sriram Raghavan , Takht

also see

MAMI 2019: The Irishman, Honey Boy, The Lighthouse, Bombay Rose — 16 must-see films at Mumbai film festival

MAMI 2019: The Irishman, Honey Boy, The Lighthouse, Bombay Rose — 16 must-see films at Mumbai film festival

MAMI 2019: Deepika Padukone says Chhapaak is her 'toughest film', teases new 'dark' romantic film in 2020

MAMI 2019: Deepika Padukone says Chhapaak is her 'toughest film', teases new 'dark' romantic film in 2020

Varun Dhawan to play youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan's film

Varun Dhawan to play youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan's film