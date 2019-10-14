MAMI 2019: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor discuss dealing with failure, diversity in roles in chat with Karan Johar

The fourth edition of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's much-anticipated event, Movie Mela, took place on 13 October in Mumbai. The first session was kick-started by festival chairperson Deepika Padukone, followed by a 'New Blood: Ringing In The Next Generation' panel and a session with new-age filmmakers such as Meghna Gulzar, Amar Kaushik, Amit Sharma, Siddharth Anand, Konkona Sensharma and Sriram Raghavan.

The day came to an end with Karan Johar hosting the Movie Mela's 'Big Talk' with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Alia, Kareena and Karan discusses the diversity in the actress' roles, advice for aspiring actors and whether critical acclaim and audience praise really matters. During the session, Alia even rang Varun Dhawan to pass on a message from his fans in the audience and if he had something to say to them.

"You should be a hard worker, you should be serious about your career but never take it too seriously. And I say that even to myself. What matter most is your family and the people in your life," Alia advised aspiring actors in the crowd.

"Anything can happen, but first always protect yourself. And then follow your dreams. That's exactly what I have done and never ever lose any self confidence. That is the most important and one should treasure very, very close to their heart. Especially if you want to start this journey as an actor," added Kareena.

Alia shared that when Kalank tanked at the box office, she was heartbroken that her hardwork didn't pay off immediately, but an advice from actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor helped change her perspective.

"He said, you put in the hard work, it doesn't have to pay off immediately. It'll pay off in your life, someday. That's what it means to be a hardworking actor or a person. Someday the goodness will come to you in another film," said the actress.

Alia even expressed her appreciation for how Kareena handled her career after marriage. "She has genuinely been an inspiration to me. Earlier there was this thing that if an actress gets married, her career slows down a bit but she totally broke that for all of us."

Kareena and Alia will be seen next in Karan's historical drama, Takht.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 13:38:29 IST