MAMI 2019: Deepika Padukone says Chhapaak is her 'toughest film', teases new 'dark' romantic film in 2020

Deepika Padukone says her upcoming film Chhapaak has been her toughest and most emotionally taxing project till date. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, played by Deepika and also stars Vikrant Massey.

Speaking at a session at Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019 on 13 October (Sunday), Deepika said until Chhapaak she thought doing a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was emotionally difficult. The session included film critic Rajeev Masand and festival director Anupama Chopra.

"With him it's not just about the character or the film but everything that goes IN making it, all the hurdles. So by the end of it you're exhausted for various reasons."

"With Chhapaak, the process was exhausting. We had to get the prosthetics done for like three hours and another hour to take it off. Emotionally I have never been as burnt out as I felt after that," she said.

Deepika, who turns producer with the project, also shared how she got the character out of her system.

"On the last day I asked Meghna to get made an extra piece. We got that, only for me to burn it at pack up. It was a hospital scene, we finished that and I took off my face (prosthetic), had a shower, took this extra piece, went to a corner, threw alcohol on it and burnt it."

"I watched it burn and stood there as I needed to see it burn completely. I wanted everything to become ash. I stood there till that entire process was over and only then felt a part of it had left my system, my body. But it's not entirely possible as none of these characters leave your system. As of now, this has been the toughest film I've done," she added.

At the same event Deepika revealed that she will start shooting for a "dark" film in romantic space early next year. Deepika said, "I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it's not light. It's quite dark but still in the romance space."

The actress also spoke about her process of acting and the number of films she has worked in, according to a press release. "My acting process begins with the narration. While a great narration may not necessarily translate into a great movie, it helps me visualize the story and the character. It helps bring out the honesty of the script," Deepika revealed.

She also revealed that Pradeep Sarkar's Piku, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, held a special place in her heart. She added that she would work on the film all over again, if given the chance.

Chhapaak, backed by Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to release on 10 January, 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 17:41:42 IST