Varun Dhawan to play youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan's film

Varun Dhawan has been roped in to play Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, in a film directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Mumbai Mirror writes that the trio will reunite after the 2015 thriller Badlapur.

Here is the announcement, made on Khetarpal's birth anniversary

Happy birthday 2/lt #ArunKhetarpal.

It was always my dream to play a soldier of INDIA. #SriramRaghavan cant wait to bring on screen the spectacular tale of 2/LT #ArunKhetarpal. Produced by #DineshVijan

.Hope to make you proud #mukeshkhetarpal and #Poonahorse. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lRnZ9vfMjm — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 14, 2019

"When I heard Arun Khetarpal’s story I was awed that this could have actually happened. I understood by Dinoo (Vijan) and Sriram are so passionate about it. When I met Arun's brother Mukesh, I was moved. I too have a brother and I can't understand what he may have gone through," says Dhawan. He adds that it is a story that has to be told. "And it's our responsibility to tell it correctly. This is the most important film of my career and I'm excited to work with Sriram again."

The film is currently untitled but Press Trust of India (PTI) had in August reported that it will be tentatively called, Ekkis.

"We have enough people from military on board. These things you can't get it wrong one bit. When you are working on a real story it is your responsibility to get everything right and stay as true and authentic as possible. It is all the more challenging for me as it is not my zone, I am doing something else. But I liked the story so I am doing it," Raghavan had told PTI about the project and its preparations.

Dhawan was last seen in Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit. His other upcoming projects include the Coolie No 1 remake featuring Sara Ali Khan as the female lead, as well as Street Dancer with Shraddha Kapoor.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 10:40:35 IST