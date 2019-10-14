You are here:

MAMI 2019: Jahnvi Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Avinash Tiwary discuss auditions, acting tips, gender inequality

FP Staff

Oct 14, 2019 10:45:45 IST

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Madan and Avinash Tiwary were among several celebs who attended the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star on 13 October in Mumbai. Ananya, Janhvi, Mrunal, Radhika and Avinash were speaking at the 'New Blood: Ringing In The Next Generation' panel, where they spoke about the industry, expectations and their experiences in the movie business.

At the session, Avinash Tiwary, who shot to overnight fame with his role in Laila Majnu last year, displayed his rapping skills.

Check out his Gully Boy-inspired rap here

Avinash also recounted the arduous process of auditioning that he had to undergo for Laila Majnu. He said, "For Laila Majnu, for 8 months, I did about 21 tests. And the film got shut down at that time. So you're just sitting at home. Over a year later, I get a call and the film was going ahead and I never looked back."

Mrunal Thakur praised her Ghost Stories co-star Avinash, saying that she loved his performance in Laila Majnu. Speaking about her co-panelist Radhika Madan, she added that her journey in films has been similar to that of Madan, who also started out with television projects.

Jahnvi Kapoor doled up some acting tips she had learnt from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. "Nawazuddin Siddiqui once told me that the best acting always happens by mistake. So you need to be open to everything around you and react to it and look for the moments you can’t recreate," she said in the panel discussion.

Radhika Madan spoke about the gender inequality in the industry, saying that she is often asked who her male co-star would be, whenever she announces a new project. She said, “When I announce a film people still ask ‘who’s the hero?’ We became actors to perform in good films. But people give us a roadmap & say ‘First become a commercial actress and when you make a name for yourself, then you can do a Raazi."

Check out their pictures here

From left to right- Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Radhika Madan and Janhvi Kapoor | MAMI

From left to right- Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Radhika Madan and Janhvi Kapoor | MAMI

Ananya Pandey (second from right) with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra

Ananya Pandey (second from right) with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra | MAMI

Janhvi Kapoor at the Movie Mela | MAMI

Janhvi Kapoor at the Movie Mela | MAMI

Mrunal Thakur and Avishja Tiwary at

Mrunal Thakur and Avishja Tiwary at Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star | MAMI

 

 

