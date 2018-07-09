Luv Ranjan's upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn starrer to clash with Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4

After the mammoth success of Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Sanju, all eyes are glued on his upcoming releases. Be it Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra, Karan Malhotra's Shamshera or Luv Ranjan's upcoming film with Ajay Devgn — people have high hopes on the actor's next outings.

It was reported earlier that Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film is slated to release during Christmas in 2020. While much is not known about the other films scheduled to hit the screens at the same time, it is certain that Rakesh Roshan's fourth installment in the Krrish superhero franchise (including the prequel Koi Mil Gaya) is slated for a 25 December release.

On 10 January, 2018 Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to announce the date of release for Krrish commemorating son Hrithik's birthday. This was his "surprise" to the fans:

Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018

It is also reported that there are speculations that Nawazuddin Siddiqui may be roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming film. Hrithik had also informed that Krrish 4 and 5 will be shot and edited simultaneously.

Luv Ranjan gave Bollywood a surprise superhit with Kartik Aaryan-Nushrat Bharucha-starrer 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety; the film went on to rake in more than Rs 100 cr at the box-office.

Ranjan, in May 2018, announced that both Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn have liked the film's script. The film is expected to go on floors in 2019. This film also marks the reunion of Kapoor and Devgn after Prakash Jha's Rajneeti where both were pitted against each other.

On the other hand, Devgn — who just came off the success of Raid — is busy with Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior and the comedy Total Dhamaal.

