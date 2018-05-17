Luv Ranjan on his next with Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn: Immaterial whether it's a one-hero or two-hero film

Director Luv Ranjan and producer Ankur Garg are excited to have Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn on board for their next project and say the actors loved the script.

The film is all set to go on the floors next year and is being produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films.

"Luv Films is looking forward to this project. We do a lot of work with T-Series and will continue to do so. However, as far as Luv's next with Ajay and Ranbir is concerned, it's too early to talk about it. Discussions are on but nothing has been finalised yet," Garg said in a statement to IANS.

Garg says they are elated to have Ranbir and Ajay on board.

Ranjan said, "When an actor is excited about their role and their character in the film - things like whether it's a one-hero or two-hero film is immaterial. The fact is that both the actors found the script amazing."

The film will bring back Ajay and Ranbir together on-screen after Raajneeti.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018 08:41 AM