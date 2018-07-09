You are here:

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Dutt biopic mints Rs 265.48 cr by its second week

FP Staff

Jul,09 2018 15:33:33 IST

Rajkumar Hirani's latest outing Sanju continues its glorious run at the box office. Ever since the Sanjay Dutt biopic hit the theatres on 29 June, the film has been minting money at the ticket counters. It opened with a massive footfall and emerged as the highest grosser film ever in terms of single day collection.

Still from Sanju. YouTube screengrab

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju. YouTube screengrab

In its second week, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has not lowered its pace and continues to gather footfalls at the theatres; its overall revenue so far is Rs 265.48 crore.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the box office numbers.

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend itself and got enlisted among the highest grossing films of the year.

Adarsh also added that Sanju is now among the top 10 highest grossing Bollywood films ever (at #9) with the likes of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the list too.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 15:33 PM

