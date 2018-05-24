Krrish 4 and 5 may be shot, edited simultaneously; Hrithik Roshan-starrer to go on floors in 2019

With the recent success of foreign superhero films, it is hardly a surprise that Indian superheroes are ready to step up their game as well.

Among the first movers in this genre are Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan, who are planning two sequels to the Krrish franchise, according to Mumbai Mirror. Work on the fourth and fifth part of the superhero franchise is expected to start in 2019. Interestingly, both these films will be shot and edited simultaneously with an international unit working on the stunts and special effects. Further, the new films will introduce new actresses and villains.

In November 2017, it was reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui could be roped in as the antagonist in Krrish 4. However, there was no official confirmation from Nawazuddin’s side then.

The first announcements for Krrish 4 were made way back in 2016 when Rakesh had stated that an image his wife showed him, of a Ganesh idol dressed as the superhero Krrish, felt like a "go ahead" from the elephant god himself. "It reaffirmed my belief that Krrish is the original superhero we have. It boosted my confidence and inspired me to make the fourth installment," Rakesh had said.

The plan then was to make it a Christmas 2018 release but the release date is now pegged for Christmas 2020.

