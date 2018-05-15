Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn confirmed to share screen space in Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy

After weeks of speculation, director Luv Ranjan, fresh off the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has announced that Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn will star in his next.

Luv Ranjan's next to star Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/waN9IsF8wA — Luv Films (@Luv_Films) May 15, 2018

The tweet by Luv Films displays an image of Ranbir and Ajay lounging together with the filmmaker. It was earlier been reported that Tabu has signed a Luv Ranjan comedy opposite Ajay Devgn.

There had been strong suggestions that Ranbir Kapoor will be replacing Kartik Aaryan in Ranjan’s next. "Ranbir and I have met, and want to work with each other soon. But there is no script yet,” said Luv Ranjan in the last week of March about the casting of his next project. It had also been reported earlier that since Kapoor and Ranjan were going to get free from their existing commitments at the same time, their first collaboration was definitely on the cards. Now with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety reaching the smash hit status, and crossing the much-coveted Rs 100 crore mark, the director could count on an A-list star cast coming his way.

While Ranbir Kapoor has major blockbusters lined up for release this year, from Sanju to Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt to Shamshera, Devgn who just came off the success of Raid, is busy with Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior, and the comedy Total Dhamaal.

