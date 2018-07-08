You are here:

Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn film gets December 2020 release; Captain Marvel shoot wraps up: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Luv Ranjan's Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn-starrer gets December 2020 release

#Xclusiv... Mark the date: Luv Ranjan locks Christmas 2020 [25 Dec 2020] as the release date for Ajay Devgn - Ranbir Kapoor starrer... Filming starts mid-2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2018

After delivering a staggering blockbuster in 2018 with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, director Luv Ranjan is all set to helm another entertainer with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. Other information regarding the rest of the cast is yet to be known. The film is slated to release on 25 December, 2020.

Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima celebrate Neetu Kapoor's birthday

#mumsbday #paris ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT



Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday with son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima in Paris.

Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy and others at Gold music launch

Director Reema Kagti along with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh, Sunny Kaushal were in attendance during the music launch of their upcoming film Gold. Singers Sachin-Jigar and Arko also put up a special performance at the event.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja holidaying in Japan

🇯🇵 x 🇮🇳 A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:35pm PDT



Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently shared a picture with her husband Anand Ahuja and a couple of friends while they were enjoying a vacation in Japan.

Rajkummar Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari on Elle India's July cover

@elleindiaofficial #july2018.... ❤️ A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Jul 6, 2018 at 8:32am PDT

Bollywood's powerhouse performers Rajkummar Rao and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen on the July cover page of Elle India.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan post a snap together



Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared an adorable picture with wife Gauri on social media.

Captain Marvel shoot wraps up

Finally cool thanks to @shagthreads A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Jul 2, 2018 at 10:14am PDT

After 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel fans and audiences across the globe are eagerly waiting for the release of Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel. While the makers of the film and Marvel has hinted a couple of times that Captain Marvel is indeed the most powerful superhero to have ever come out from their kitty, it will be a spectacle to see her take on Thanos in the Avengers 4.

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 19:11 PM